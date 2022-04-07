72°F
Coroner IDs man shot at central Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 10:06 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road on Tuesday, Apri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road on Tuesday, Apri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a man fatally shot during a fight at an apartment complex.

Bryant Vernon Johnson, 46, died Tuesday at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Johnson was shot around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment on the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, after a quarrel involving several people, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

Detectives believe Johnson and the shooter had an ongoing dispute and the suspect sneaked out a back window after the shooting along with several other people.

Spencer said it was unclear who lived at the apartment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

