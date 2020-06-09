Coroner IDs man shot during argument at Las Vegas strip mall

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 48-year-old man who died Friday after he was shot during an argument at an east Las Vegas Valley strip mall.

He was Herbert Van Harris of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Metropolitan Police Department officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after they were called about 4 a.m. Friday to the parking lot of a strip mall on the 3000 block of East Desert Inn Road, near McLeod Drive, police said.

Van Harris was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe that Van Harris was shot during an argument with another man. The suspect is 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police have said.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

