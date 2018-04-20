Coroner IDs man shot in head during dispute with grandfather

A man shot in the head during a dispute with his grandfather last week has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man shot in the head during a dispute with his grandfather last week has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Travis Hurdle, 25, the coroner’s office said. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred about 2:25 p.m. April 13 on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center in extremely critical condition but died Sunday, the coroner’s office said.

Police detained his grandfather, who is in his late 70s, but homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday that police haven’t arrested him. Detectives submitted the case to the district attorney’s office for review.

Hurdle and his grandfather had argued, possibly over money, Spencer said.

The shooting wasn’t the first time police had been called because of an argument between the grandfather and grandson, Spencer said. Police had received calls about the pair at least once before regarding a domestic dispute, and officers were investigating whether there had been additional calls.

Other family members were home at the time of the shooting. The relatives and the grandfather cooperated with police.

Hurdle’s death marked the 68th homicide investigated by Metro and the 59th homicide investigated within Clark County in 2018, according to Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

9800 Pioneer Avenue, Las Vegas, NV