Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man fatally shot in North Las Vegas.

Roger Harrison, 47, died just after midnight Thursday morning at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office said he was in a vehicle when he suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

Harrison was shot about an hour earlier on the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said he was with a woman in her early 30s who suffered a grazing gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The North Las Vegas Police Department wrote in a statement Monday that no one had been arrested in the shooting.

“It is still an active and ongoing investigation that Detectives are working,” the department wrote.

