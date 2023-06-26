85°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 9:28 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man fatally shot in North Las Vegas.

Roger Harrison, 47, died just after midnight Thursday morning at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office said he was in a vehicle when he suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

Harrison was shot about an hour earlier on the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said he was with a woman in her early 30s who suffered a grazing gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The North Las Vegas Police Department wrote in a statement Monday that no one had been arrested in the shooting.

“It is still an active and ongoing investigation that Detectives are working,” the department wrote.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

