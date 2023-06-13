Coroner ID’s man shot in suspected home invasion

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man killed during a suspected home invasion.

Police investigate a shooting that left one person dead Friday, June 9, 2023, on the 1000 block of North Oak Tree Lane in Las Vegas. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charles Franklin, 39, died from a gunshot wound of the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Franklin was shot early Friday morning on the 1000 block of North Oak Tree Lane. Police said a resident was home alone when he shot a man he suspected was breaking in.

The resident, a man in his 50s, was not arrested or charged in the killing. He told police a second man was involved, but it remained unclear if police had identified a second suspected burglar.

