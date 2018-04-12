Coroner IDs man shot, killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed Monday night in a motel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting inside a Motel 6, 5058 Dean Martin Drive.

They found 38-year-old Tommie Burnside Jr. suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside his motel room. He was taken to University Medical Center, but later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Burnside was seen talking to another man in the parking lot of the motel just minutes before the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and is still at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

