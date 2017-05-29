Coroner IDs man shot multiple times in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man who died after being shot more than 10 times Thursday inside a central valley apartment complex during what police are calling a drug-related incident has been identified.

Marcus Collins, 39, was pronounced dead about noon Thursday inside a Shelter Island Apartments unit at 3770 Swenson St., according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A second victim, who was pistol-whipped, told Las Vegas police he visited the apartment with a friend to buy drugs and heard at least 15 shots fired.

The county coroner determined Collins’ official cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said between six and eight people were inside the apartment, but they left before police arrived. It is unclear what preceded the shooting.

A 2005 BMW the two men used to visit the apartment was missing and reported stolen, police said.

Swenson’s death is the 89th homicide in Clark County and the 75th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.