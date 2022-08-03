Coroner ID’s man shot outside east Las Vegas apartment complex

Officers were initially called at 4:08 a.m. to the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near East Owens Avenue, after a fight among several friends in the courtyard led to a shooting, police said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally shot in east Las Vegas.

Timothy Johnson, 26, of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center an hour after he was shot in an apartment complex courtyard, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers were initially called at 4:08 a.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near East Owens Avenue, after a fight among several friends in the courtyard led to a shooting, police said at the time.

“He got up and walked toward the basketball court area and a short time later several gunshots were heard,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Monday. Witnesses said they saw two males running from the scene.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday afternoon.

