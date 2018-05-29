Coroner IDs man shot to death during argument in central Las Vegas

The man who was killed by gunfire during an argument Thursday night has been named by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man who was killed by gunfire during an argument Thursday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner has determined. He was 22.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found Outhoummountry suffering from his wounds about 8:20 p.m. Thursday at the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police said Outhoummountry was seen arguing with several people just before the shooting. At some point during the argument, police said, one person fired a handgun multiple times, striking Outhoummountry.

Everyone involved in the argument fled the scene before officers arrived, and county booking logs indicate that the shooter remained at large Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-358-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., las vegas, nv