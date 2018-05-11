Coroner IDs man shot to death during fistfight in Las Vegas

Scott Anthony Hayse, 44, was fatally shot in the head Wednesday on the 1200 block of Melville Drive. His death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the central valley on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot to death Wednesday during a fistfight has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Scott Anthony Hayse, 44, was fatally shot in the head on the 1200 block of Melville Drive. His death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Hayse was working on a car with a friend when the suspected shooter arrived. The men got into a fight for reasons that weren’t immediately clear, and Hayse was shot, police said.

“We do believe that they knew each other,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday at the scene.

No arrests have made. Police said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan headed south on Melville Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

