Coroner IDs man shot to death in western Las Vegas

A person who was shot and killed Friday night in western Las Vegas has been identified as a 44-year-old man.

Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of homicide on Montcliff Avenue in Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Antoine Cloutier (Metropolitan Police Department)

Rafael Ampier Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police were initially called at around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 6900 block of Montcliff Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, after receiving a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday afternoon.

Arriving officers found Ampier lying in the driveway and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators determined he lived at the home and was subleasing to Antoine Cloutier.

“The victim and Cloutier got into an argument after Cloutier was asked to move out,” Metro said. “The two got into a physical altercation, during which Cloutier produced a firearm and shot the victim.”

Cloutier fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Officers found and arrested Cloutier at about 4 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.