Coroner IDs man shot to death last week in North Las Vegas

Neighbors heard yelling, then gunshots, just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of Superior Position Street, where responding officers found 36-year-old Antonio Wilson of North Las Vegas lying in the street.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner has identified the man shot dead Wednesday in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Neighbors heard yelling, then gunshots, just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Superior Position Street, where responding officers found 36-year-old Antonio Wilson of North Las Vegas lying in the street. He later died of multiple gunshot wounds at University Medical Center, police said. His death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

North Las Vegas police on Friday arrested Michael Cooley, Sr., 56, on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. Homicide detectives determined the shooting was targeted, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

2200 Superior Position Street, north las vegas, nv