Coroner IDs man stabbed to death in Henderson

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man on Tuesday who was stabbed to death in Henderson.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raul Campos, 27 of Henderson, was killed on Friday near an apartment complex on 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

Police arrested Anthony Cardenas, 27, the same day, and he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

The coroner’s office said Campos died of a stab wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

