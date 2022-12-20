55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner IDs man stabbed to death in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man on Tuesday who was stabbed to death in Henderson.

Raul Campos, 27 of Henderson, was killed on Friday near an apartment complex on 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

Police arrested Anthony Cardenas, 27, the same day, and he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

The coroner’s office said Campos died of a stab wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
4
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
5
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation
Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Driver suspected of multiple offenses related to deadly Las Vegas crash
Driver suspected of multiple offenses related to deadly Las Vegas crash
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas identified
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas identified
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Boulder Highway
Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Boulder Highway