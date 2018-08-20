Coroner IDs man who was fatally stabbed Friday in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Christopher M. Cooper, 43, died from a stab wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said Monday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, he died after an argument with a man he knew near the 6400 block of Casada Way, near Torrey Pines Drive and Charleston Boulevard. Metro dispatch records show the 911 call was made around 1:35 a.m.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday that Cooper was stabbed in the neck. The coroner’s office ruled Cooper’s death a homicide.

It was unclear Monday morning how Cooper and the suspect knew each other, but Spencer said Friday the two were acquaintances.

Metro booking logs show that Andrew Singleton was arrested Friday and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing.

Spencer said Friday that witnesses flagged down officers working a traffic stop near the 6400 block of Casada Way. The witnesses led officers to Cooper, who was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The stabbing happened after a group of people, including Cooper, were standing and talking on Casada Way. A man in his 40s approached them and asked to use a cellphone and borrow money. The man then walked away with Cooper, police said.

Witnesses said the two men got into an argument before the other man appeared to punch Cooper in the neck, police said.

The attacker fled, but a Metro officer at an apartment complex about a quarter-mile away recognized a man after a suspect description was broadcast over police radios, and the man was taken into custody.

Singleton, 42, remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday without bail, according to jail records.

