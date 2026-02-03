72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man, woman found dead at Las Vegas home after child called 911

Police investigate the deaths of two people in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff A ...
Police investigate the deaths of two people in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Robert Price speaks to the media as police investig ...
Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Robert Price speaks to the media as police investigate the deaths of two people in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Law enforcement personnel investigate an officer involved shooting in the area of 8400 South Ma ...
Man, child hostage dead after southeast Las Vegas Valley police shooting
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate death of man found lying in south Las Vegas Valley street
Man shot and killed at North Las Vegas business
(Getty Images)
Man dead following reported homicide in North Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2026 - 12:46 pm
 

The coroner’s office has identified the man and woman who were killed in a double homicide inside a southwest valley home on Wednesday.

That morning, dispatch received a call from a 7-year-old boy who said his mother was hurt and needed help, according to an incident report provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, and they found Briana Flowers, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and lying in the kitchen, the report said.

Another person, identified as Anfernee Pollard, also 31, was upstairs suffering from life-threatening injuries, which police said were unknown at the time the report was taken. The Clark County coroner said Pollard died from gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest. Both deaths were ruled a homicide.

Asked on Tuesday whether a suspect had been identified in the case, a Metro spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing, and there were “no updates at this time.” The department previously said police had been called to the home in the past but refused to provide public records detailing the reason.

Metro also denied the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s request for 911 audio associated with the killings.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES