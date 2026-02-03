Coroner IDs man, woman found dead at Las Vegas home after child called 911

That morning, police received a call from a 7-year-old boy who said his mother was hurt and needed help, according to an incident report provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Robert Price speaks to the media as police investigate the deaths of two people in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate the deaths of two people in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The coroner’s office has identified the man and woman who were killed in a double homicide inside a southwest valley home on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the home in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, and they found Briana Flowers, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and lying in the kitchen, the report said.

Another person, identified as Anfernee Pollard, also 31, was upstairs suffering from life-threatening injuries, which police said were unknown at the time the report was taken. The Clark County coroner said Pollard died from gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest. Both deaths were ruled a homicide.

Asked on Tuesday whether a suspect had been identified in the case, a Metro spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing, and there were “no updates at this time.” The department previously said police had been called to the home in the past but refused to provide public records detailing the reason.

Metro also denied the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s request for 911 audio associated with the killings.

