Coroner IDs North Las Vegas man killed in shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed Tuesday night after an argument as Richard G. Gomez, 55, of North Las Vegas.

Richard G. Gomez, 55, of North Las Vegas was shot and killed after an argument broke out with another man over money in a restaurant parking lot on the 1500 block of North Eastern Avenue, near East Owens Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Witnesses driving by the scene at the time of the shooting followed a man who fled, police said. The description they provided helped North Las Vegas police take custody of a suspect, but he was released after Las Vegas police determined that he was not involved in the shooting.

