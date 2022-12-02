Coroner IDs remains found in barrel on side of Las Vegas street
The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man whose remains were found in a barrel on the side of a roadway.
The remains of Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., 39, were found Tuesday in a barrel on the side of Palm Street and East Quail Avenue, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were pending.
In a statement Wednesday, Las Vegas police said Enriquez was reported missing on Nov. 3. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested and booked on a murder charge.
Police declined to provide Bentley’s arrest report, citing an open investigation.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
