61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner IDs remains found in barrel on side of Las Vegas street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Ryan Bentley (Metropolitan Police Department)
Ryan Bentley (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man whose remains were found in a barrel on the side of a roadway.

The remains of Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., 39, were found Tuesday in a barrel on the side of Palm Street and East Quail Avenue, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were pending.

In a statement Wednesday, Las Vegas police said Enriquez was reported missing on Nov. 3. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested and booked on a murder charge.

Police declined to provide Bentley’s arrest report, citing an open investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
3
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
4
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
5
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST