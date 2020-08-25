Coroner IDs teen boy fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in the northeast valley on Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Williams, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Williams was walking north along Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Nellis Boulevard, when he was approached by three “male juveniles.” There was an altercation, and at least one gunshot was fired.

The three juveniles were seen fleeing the area, and Williams was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.