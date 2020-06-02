Coroner IDs victim in North Las Vegas fatal shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot last week in North Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot last week in North Las Vegas.

He was 46-year-old Kevin Patrick Dixon, the coroner’s office said. The shooting happened about 11 p.m. May 26 on the 1800 block of Goldfield Street, near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, Ebert said.

His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

It appeared the shooting happened “due to a confrontation” between the two men, Ebert said. Further information about the suspect or the nature of the confrontation was not immediately available.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had arrested the suspected shooter.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.