Coroner IDs victim of fatal stabbing at Las Vegas hookah lounge

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally stabbed late Sunday at a hookah lounge in western Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a west Las Vegas hookah lounge on West Sahara Avenue early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 33-year-old Rodney Tisdell of Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide due to a sharp force injury of the chest.

At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Sultan’s Palace hookah lounge, at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., after receiving a report of a man who had been stabbed, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The 911 caller reported that the man’s friend drove him away from the scene, Johansson said.

“Shortly thereafter University Medical Center had a vehicle pull up where a male flagged down police officers and stated his friend was stabbed,” he said.

Tisdell died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Johansson said “some type of altercation” occurred at the hookah lounge, during which the man was stabbed. It was not immediately clear if police had identified a suspect as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.