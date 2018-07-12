Coroner IDs victim stabbed to death near downtown Las Vegas

A man found stabbed to death Sunday night near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where a body was found in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Juan Miguel Rincon, 35, died of multiple sharp force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Mesquite Avenue, near City Parkway, after Rincon was found dead with multiple stab wounds, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Officers arrested a suspect in his death Tuesday. Shelbe Rivera, 23, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

400 block of Mesquite Avenue