Coroner IDs woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in northwest valley

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified a 36-year-old woman who police said was killed by her boyfriend Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.

At around 8 p.m. police found Las Vegas resident Kourtney Glover dead inside a home in the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive, near Fort Apache Road and Gowan Road.

Glover appeared to be suffering from blunt force injuries and stab wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police arrested Glover’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Brandon Tenorio.

Tenorio allegedly stabbed Glover and struck her with a blunt object during an argument.

Court records show Tenorio faces charges of open murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. He remained in custody without bail as Friday morning.

