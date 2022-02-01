60°F
Coroner IDs woman, baby who died in murder-suicide at Red Rock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 10:33 am
 
The entrance to the Calico Basin area off state Route 159 in Las Vegas where police were invest ...
The entrance to the Calico Basin area off state Route 159 in Las Vegas where police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman and her infant son who died in a murder-suicide Saturday.

Authorities found the bodies of Nastaran Nia, 35, and her son, 1-year-old Zach Sord, just after 1 p.m. Saturday in a car parked near Calico Basin at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to the coroner’s office.

The baby died from a gunshot wound to the torso and the woman died by suicide, the coroner ruled.

A Bureau of Land Management ranger found the bodies because the car was parked illegally off state Route 159, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene Saturday.

Spencer said the handgun used was found in the car. The woman was a Las Vegas resident, according to the coroner’s office.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

