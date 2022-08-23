Coroner IDs woman fatally struck by SUV in Spring Valley

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified an 18-year-old woman fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Spring Valley.

Angeline Lopez Zaldana died from blunt injuries, the coroner said.

She was riding an electric scooter and fell into the road before being hit by a 2014 Honda CR-V at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred on South Jones Boulevard, near West Tropicana Avenue. Lopez Zaldana died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver remained on scene and impairment was not considered a factor by police.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.