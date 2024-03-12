48°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs woman found dead in Henderson murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Clark County coroner’s has identified a 51-year-old woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson on Saturday.

At around 7:40 a.m., police found Frances Williams and a 52-year-old man dead on the 100 block of Cielo Abierto Way. The Henderson Police Department said it responded to conduct a welfare check.

The coroner ruled her death a suicide.

As of Tuesday morning, the man’s identity had not been released. Police initially said Williams was 52.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

