67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs woman found fatally shot in Strip hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 29-year-old woman as the person found fatally shot in a Strip hotel room Monday morning.

Brittani Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Around 2 a.m., police found Bailey dead during a welfare check at a hotel in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No arrest has been made in connection with Bailey’s death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
4
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting
Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Argument leads to fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley
Argument leads to fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting
Wrongfully convicted Idaho man’s Las Vegas death now a homicide probe
Wrongfully convicted Idaho man’s Las Vegas death now a homicide probe