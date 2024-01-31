Coroner IDs woman found fatally shot in Strip hotel room

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 29-year-old woman as the person found fatally shot in a Strip hotel room Monday morning.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 29-year-old woman as the person found fatally shot in a Strip hotel room Monday morning.

Brittani Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Around 2 a.m., police found Bailey dead during a welfare check at a hotel in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No arrest has been made in connection with Bailey’s death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.