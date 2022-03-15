Coroner IDs woman killed in apartment shooting

A woman slain late in a Las Vegas apartment shooting was identified La’Kia Lyshawn Dawkins, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Dawkins, 25, died Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, said the coroner’s office, noting that she was a Las Vegas resident.

Officers were summoned shortly before 11 p.m. to the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines, near Smoke Ranch Road, and fond Dawkins dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the woman was in a quarrel with a gunman before he opened fire, and then fled.

Police had not announced arrests as of Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

