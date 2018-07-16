Homicides

Coroner IDs woman killed in ex-boyfriend’s Las Vegas home

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2018 - 10:56 am
 

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend early Sunday, leaving their two young children to find her body.

Cheri Louise Anaya’s body was found by her two children, both under 10 years old, who called 911 just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the ex-boyfriend’s southeast Las Vegas Valley home, police said.

A 9-year-old girl told a police dispatcher that Anaya, 32, was dead in a bedroom at the townhouse of their father, 41-year-old Christopher Gerard Caggiano.

The coroner’s office determined Anaya, who’s from Bakersfield, California, died from a gunshot wound to her head and neck.

Police had not found or spoken with Caggiano by Sunday, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. It was unclear if police had found Caggiano by Monday morning.

State records list Caggiano as a Nevada corrections officer since at least 2014. He was most recently assigned to High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina.

Child Protective Services located immediate family to take the children, Spencer said.

Caggiano, whose townhouse is in the 4600 block of Dealers Choice Way, is believed to be driving a 2017 white Nissan Rogue with Nevada license plate 69B230. Anyone with information regarding Caggiano’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

