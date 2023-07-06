Coroner IDs woman killed in Henderson murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide near Anthem Country Club.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide near Anthem Country Club.

Susan Morgan, 64, was found dead Tuesday morning in the bedroom of a home on the 2000 block of Pepperel Drive. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and other sharp force injuries.

Morgan was found around 11:30 a.m. that morning when a 70-year-old man called police to say he had killed his girlfriend and was going to die by suicide. Police said Morgan was 61.

After nearly five hours of negotiations with officers, the man took his life. He had not been identified by the coroner’s office as of Thursday morning.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

