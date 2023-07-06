98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Coroner IDs woman killed in Henderson murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 10:53 am
 
Henderson police investigate a murder-suicide Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the 2000 block of Peppe ...
Henderson police investigate a murder-suicide Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue. (Courtesy)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide near Anthem Country Club.

Susan Morgan, 64, was found dead Tuesday morning in the bedroom of a home on the 2000 block of Pepperel Drive. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and other sharp force injuries.

Morgan was found around 11:30 a.m. that morning when a 70-year-old man called police to say he had killed his girlfriend and was going to die by suicide. Police said Morgan was 61.

After nearly five hours of negotiations with officers, the man took his life. He had not been identified by the coroner’s office as of Thursday morning.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
4
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
5
‘Our worst night’: Las Vegas sees big jump in July 4th fireworks fires
‘Our worst night’: Las Vegas sees big jump in July 4th fireworks fires
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say
2 dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say
Woman killed in murder-suicide identified
Woman killed in murder-suicide identified
Coroner ID’s man shot in suspected home invasion
Coroner ID’s man shot in suspected home invasion
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Coroner ID’s 2 men killed, 2 teens in custody
Coroner ID’s 2 men killed, 2 teens in custody
Woman kidnapped, killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide ID’d
Woman kidnapped, killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide ID’d