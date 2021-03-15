Coroner IDs woman killed in Henderson shooting

The woman’s 77-year-old husband was arrested in connection with her killing, Henderson police have said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was found dead early Saturday in Henderson after a shooting.

She was 78-year-old Clifton Gene Paige of Henderson, the coroner’s office said.

Henderson police were called to a home on Descartes Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive, about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Robert Paige, 77, called 911 and said he had killed his wife, the Henderson Police Department said.

When officers arrived, Paige left the home and was arrested. Police went into the home and found his wife dead of apparent gunshot wounds, the department said.

Paige now faces a murder charge, police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.