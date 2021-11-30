Coroner IDs woman shot to death after domestic dispute

She was 27-year-old Jessica Loggins. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman killed after reported domestic violence in eastern Las Vegas.

She was Jessica Loggins, 27. Loggins, of Las Vegas, died Nov. 22 of a gunshot wound to the torso, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the slaying unfolded early that morning at an apartment at 5150 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard. Officers responded to the apartment complex after a report of a woman shot.

Loggins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Loggins was in a quarrel with a man before he pulled out a gun and shot her. The man then fled the area.

It was unclear if police had identified the man as of Monday. No other information was available.

