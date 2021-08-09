Coroner IDs woman shot to death in east Las Vegas

The woman died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The person who was fatally shot Friday night in east Las Vegas has been identified as a 32-year-old woman.

Leana Flowers of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a shooting at the Summerhill Apartments, 3630 E. Owens Ave., where they found Flowers suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe Flowers was in her apartment with at least five other people when a man inside shot her with a “high-powered rifle,” Spencer said.

Flowers was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

Spencer said several of the people inside the apartment, including the shooting suspect, ran off before police arrived.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

