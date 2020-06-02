Coroner IDs woman who died in Wednesday shooting in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was fatally shot Wednesday night after police said a gun accidentally went off at an apartment.

Las Vegas police were called around 11:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 600 block of McKnight Street, near Bonanza Road and 28th Street, where Johnaya Brown, 23, had been shot in the upper torso.

Police said she and a man were looking at his gun on the patio when it fell from their hands. When Brown reached to pick it up, the gun went off, striking her upper torso, according to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, who said evidence was consistent with an accidental shooting.

The man was “extremely cooperative” and there had been no arrests related to the death, police said.

Brown’s family had started an online fundraiser to pay for her funeral costs and raise money for her two children, who are 4 years old and 7 months old.

“God really called home one of the most beautiful souls ever,” Brown’s brother Johnny Brown, who organized the fundraiser, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday morning, according to the coroner’s office.

