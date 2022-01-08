Coroner misidentified Las Vegas woman in August shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office reidentified a woman whose name and age were incorrectly provided to local media after her August death.

Paula McGuire, 63, of Las Vegas was killed in a triple shooting on Aug. 10 on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner initially identified the woman as Pauline Wilson, 53.

The coroner’s office said Wednesday that McGuire had a lengthy arrest record in several states and often gave out different names and dates of birth.

“After verifying with the FBI and also her relatives, her name was confirmed to be Paula McGuire,” the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office typically uses fingerprints to initially identify a person, but names are not released publicly until the family is notified of the death.

McGuire was one of three people shot during a rent dispute with a landlord. Dawn Paynter, 57, also died in the shooting.

Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, is being held without bail on two counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, according to jail records.

