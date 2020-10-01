Coroner names 2-month-old baby whose death led to father’s arrest

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 2-month-old girl whose August death was followed by the arrest of her father.

She was Emiliana Childers, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

According to a recently released arrest report, police were called Aug. 29 to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Emiliana was without a heartbeat after doctors said she had suffered traumatic shaking that led to several brain bleeds.

The mother told police that Emiliana was sick on Aug. 27 and was still lethargic when she came home from work on Aug. 29. A Department of Family Services report said the girl died Sept. 1.

Child Protective Services investigated July 18 after two reports of possible abuse. One claim was found unsubstantiated while the other was substantiated, according to the DFS report.

The baby’s father, Luther Childers, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm after police determined he had been home with all three of the couple’s children while the mother was at work.

Childers is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, pending a hearing slated for Oct. 19.

