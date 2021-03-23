Coroner names man fatally shot as ex-wife argued with her ex-boyfriend

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday in east Las Vegas when police said he was attempting to help his ex-wife, who was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in east Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Malik Hughes, 24 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Wednesday in east Las Vegas as police said he was attempting to help his ex-wife, who was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend.

He was 27-year-old Logan Rustan, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. About 2:45 p.m. last Wednesday, officers were notified of gunfire at the Sportsman’s Royal Manor Apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway, through ShotSpotter, the department’s gunshot detection system, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

When police arrived, they found Rustan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rustan was shot after he arrived at the complex as his ex-wife was in an argument with 24-year-old Malik Hughes, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, according to Hughes’ arrest report. The woman told police she lived with Hughes but was planning to move out, and the argument started because Hughes “wanted to keep possession of her firearms,” the report said.

Once Rustan arrived at the apartment, a fight broke out between him and Hughes, during which Hughes stabbed Rustan, the report said.

Rustan and the woman then left the apartment and started walking down a set of stairs outside, with Rustan behind the woman, the report said. Hughes then shot Rustan, and he collapsed on the stairway balcony, police wrote.

“It’s clear at this point in the investigation that the victim is fleeing the apartment when the suspect comes outside of the apartment, shoots multiple times, striking and killing the deceased,” Spencer said last week.

Shortly after ShotSpotter notified police of the gunfire, Hughes called 911 to report the shooting. He told a dispatcher he shot Rustan in self-defense after Rustan attacked him, the report said.

Hughes later told police he shot Rustan while Rustan was inside his apartment, but investigators only found cartridge cases outside. He also denied getting into a fight with the woman, although she received stitches on her hand and suffered a cut to her foot and bruising to her upper body, the report said.

Hughes was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder. He remained in jail on Tuesday without bail, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.