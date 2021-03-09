71°F
Homicides

Coroner names man fatally shot at North Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2021 - 4:15 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office is located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot last week at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

Jaylon Tiffith, 29, died Wednesday of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

North Las Vegas police said officers were called at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex on the 3900 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard, near West Alexander Road, for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man, identified by the coroner’s office as Tiffith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

North Las Vegas police had not made any arrests in the case as of Monday afternoon, police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

