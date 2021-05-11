Coroner names man found dead in trailer in North Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead inside a trailer in a North Las Vegas parking lot early Sunday.

He was 31-year-old Eric Mosley, the coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of an injured person inside a trailer in a parking lot on the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, west of Pecos Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Mosley was found inside the trailer suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, and no one had been arrested in connection with Mosley’s death as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Mosley’s death was the first of two homicides investigated by North Las Vegas police on Sunday. At 9:25 p.m., police were called to a shopping plaza parking lot near East Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man believed to be in his late 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a sedan, the department said. Investigators believe he was in the parking lot when he was approached by two other men, one of whom shot him.

The Sunday night shooting also was not considered a random act of violence. No one had been arrested as of Monday afternoon, police said.

The man killed Sunday night had not been been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shootings may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

