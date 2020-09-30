Coroner names man shot, killed in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 34-year-old man who police said was shot and killed Sept. 19 during an argument in east Las Vegas.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed about two weeks ago in east Las Vegas.

He was 34-year-old Octavio Mejia, the coroner’s office said. Police were called about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19 to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, where officers found Mejia lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of his upper right extremity and abdomen, with vascular and visceral injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Police have not arrested a suspect in Mejia’s killing, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday. Detectives believe the 34-year-old was killed after an argument in front of an apartment.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a white SUV, which police have since located, Spencer said. It was unclear what started the argument, and a description of the shooter was not available Wednesday.

“We believe there’s some prior interaction between the two, potentially,” Spencer said.

Further information was not immediately available.

