Homicides

Coroner names man shot, killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 11:09 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 11:31 am

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed about two weeks ago in east Las Vegas.

He was 34-year-old Octavio Mejia, the coroner’s office said. Police were called about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19 to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, where officers found Mejia lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of his upper right extremity and abdomen, with vascular and visceral injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Police have not arrested a suspect in Mejia’s killing, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday. Detectives believe the 34-year-old was killed after an argument in front of an apartment.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a white SUV, which police have since located, Spencer said. It was unclear what started the argument, and a description of the shooter was not available Wednesday.

“We believe there’s some prior interaction between the two, potentially,” Spencer said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

 

