Coroner names woman killed in North Las Vegas shooting

A man who was also injured in the Jan. 10 shooting remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday morning, police said Tuesday.

Clark County coroner vehicles parked at their headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a North Las Vegas shooting on Jan. 10.

She was Joanna Cocette Mickens, 47, and the coroner’s office said she died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of North Pecos Road about 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 in response to a shooting, North Las Vegas police said at the time. They found two people shot, a man and a woman. Both were taken to University Medical Center.

Mickens died at the hospital and the man remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, about a month since the shooting, police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

“The detectives are working all leads as they come in,” Cuevas said in a text Tuesday. “To help protect the integrity of the case, there is no suspect information at this time.”

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.