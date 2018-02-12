Coroner releases ID of 2nd man killed in downtown Las Vegas

The second man who was gunned down in a triple shooting last week near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Jose Hernandez, 50, of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The county coroner last week identified the other man who was killed in the shooting as Ricardo Olivas, 46.

Police said the two died at the scene of the shooting, near May Avenue and Center Drive. A third person was taken to University Medical Center, and police said he was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

