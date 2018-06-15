Coroner releases identity of man shot in central Las Vegas

Tony Anthony Jordan, 58, was shot outside of his home on the 3800 block of San Angelo Avenue on Tuesday. Jordan died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who is suspected of shooting and killing his father Tuesday night on the 3800 block of San Angelo Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Anthony Jordan was shot outside of his home on the 3800 block of San Angelo Avenue on Tuesday. Jordan, 58, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

His son, Lamas Jordan, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon and owning and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

