Coroner rules 2-year-old Las Vegas girl’s death a homicide

The March death of a 2-year-old Las Vegas girl was ruled a homicide Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

4001 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas. Google Street View.

The March death of a 2-year-old Las Vegas girl was ruled a homicide Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

More than eight months after her death, the coroner determined Adalynn Ramirez died of a diffused brain injury and remote abusive head trauma. She was found unresponsive on March 25 in an apartment unit at 4001 Pennwood Ave., a Clark County Department of Family Services report shows.

The report revealed that family services had opened at least six abuse and neglect investigations into Adalynn’s family dating back to October 2014, three of which were found to be substantiated.

The first of the substantiated reports, from March 20, 2015, showed that information regarding child welfare resources was provided to Adalynn’s family. The subsequent substantiated reports from July 30, 2015, and Jan. 14, 2016, were not detailed in the document.

It’s unclear whether an arrest has been made in connection with Adalynn’s death, the 46th homicide in Clark County this year and the 39th investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4001 Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102