Coroner rules 2018 death of Las Vegas infant a homocide

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 5:07 pm
 

An infant’s 2018 death was ruled a homicide Thursday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jocai Davis, a 2-month-old boy from Las Vegas, died Oct. 7 at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said. The cause of death was blunt force head and neck trauma.

The boy had a “near drowning incident” two days before his death, according to records from the Clark County Department of Family Services, which investigated the death.

The Metropolitan Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment, and it was unclear Thursday if any arrests had been made in the case.

An GoFundMe page was set up in October in memory of “our beloved Jocai.” He had four brothers, according to the page.

