Coroner rules body found in southeast Las Vegas was homicide victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2022 - 2:48 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found in a planter in southeast Las Vegas.

The woman was initially found Thursday around 9:15 a.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and East Harmon Avenue, according to a statement Saturday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but the coroner later ruled the woman was the victim of a homicide, Metro said.

The woman’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

