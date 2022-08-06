Coroner rules body found in southeast Las Vegas was homicide victim

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found in a planter in southeast Las Vegas.

The woman was initially found Thursday around 9:15 a.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and East Harmon Avenue, according to a statement Saturday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but the coroner later ruled the woman was the victim of a homicide, Metro said.

The woman’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

