Coroner rules cause of death of Henderson child was beating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2022 - 12:44 pm
 
General Sema’j Oglesby (La’Quisha Brooks)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday determined the cause of death for a Henderson boy police said was killed by his father this week.

General Oglesby, 5, died Wednesday from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Henderson police said General was found dead early Wednesday morning after his father called police to say General was unresponsive.

Gerald Oglesby admitted to police he beat the boy with a slipper and multiple wires in his home, according to the arrest report.

General was described by his mother’s family as an energetic, smiling boy who loved to dance.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

