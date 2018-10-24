Coroner rules death of Las Vegas baby a homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the October death of a nearly 2-year-old boy in the central Las Vegas Valley was a homicide.

Jaiden Michael Stewart’s death on Oct. 9 was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Jaiden, who was 1 year, 11 months old, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was found in cardiac arrest on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, Las Vegas police have said.

The coroner’s office Tuesday said Jaiden died from blunt force trauma.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Oct. 9 that homicide detectives were not requested to the scene after police received reports of a 1-year-old boy in cardiac arrest just after 9:20 a.m.

Further information about Jaiden’s death or possible arrests in the case was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

