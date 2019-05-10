Coroner rules death of Las Vegas man after fight as a homicide

Andre Frost, 46, died on April 16, nearly a month after he was found lying in a parking lot at 5787 W. Tropicana Ave.

Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday confirmed the manner of death as homicide for a Las Vegas man who died about a month after a fight.

Andre Frost, 46, died on April 16, nearly a month after he was found lying in a parking lot at 5787 W. Tropicana Ave., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Evidence indicated he had been involved in a fight.

It’s unclear who was involved in the fight or what it stemmed from. Frost was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center with a head injury on March 21 and was put on life support, Spencer said.

He died from complications of blunt force injuries to the head, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have said they are investigating the case as a homicide. As of Friday, it remained unclear if detectives had identified a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.