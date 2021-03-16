Coroner rules homicide in death of local woman found dead in desert

Nearly five months after Tiffany Booth’s body was found in a desert area near Indian Springs, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined her cause and manner of death.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

Tiffany Booth (GoFundMe)

Nearly five months after Tiffany Booth’s body was found in a desert area near Indian Springs, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined her cause and manner of death.

The 35-year-old Las Vegas woman died of blunt force injuries of the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Her body was found Oct. 19, and less than a month later, an arrest warrant was issued for Booth’s boyfriend — 38-year-old Eduardo Clemente, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

As of Tuesday, Clemente has not been arrested, according to online court records.

At a news conference in November, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the department did not know where Clemente was.

“I want to draw special attention to anyone who lives in any remote areas, specifically northeastern Nevada near the Ruby Mountains, near Ely and also into Idaho and any other areas that could be remote,” Spencer said. “We believe he is hiding out in the mountains.”

Booth’s family told reporters in November that she stopped posting daily on Facebook around late September, and sent a suspicious text to her mother claiming she was headed to Boulder City.

Her mother, Judy Booth, reported the couple missing on Oct. 5, and Tiffany Booth’s car was found three days later in Ely.

Judy Booth said in November that Clemente was her daughter’s co-worker at a telecommunication company and that they had been dating for about two months.

“He kind of stole the heart and soul of our family,” Angelena Moore, Tiffany Booth’s cousin, said during the news conference.

Clemente faces felony charges of murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, obtaining or possessing credit or debit cards without the cardholders consent, and five counts of using a credit card, debit card or identifying information without consent.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.