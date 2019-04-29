Coroner rules man’s death during Las Vegas shootout a homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting in the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street near South Eastern Avenue and Eastern Desert Inn Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death of a 49-year-old man who was killed in a shootout Thursday afternoon a homicide.

Fernando Lopez died of the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered in the shootout, which Las Vegas police have said erupted during a “domestic disturbance” in front of a random home on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that it was not immediately clear whether Lopez had died from a self-inflicted gunshot or from a rifle round shot by a resident of the Silver Saddle home. Police said the resident was acting in defense of a woman with whom Lopez was arguing outside his home.

Metro was called shortly after 12:40 p.m. to Silver Saddle Street, where they found Lopez, the woman and the resident suffering from gunshot wounds outside. All three were taken to a hospital, where Lopez and the woman died.

The woman had not been identified by the coroner’s office as of Monday morning.

Police have said the other man, who was shot in the arm by Lopez, was expected to survive.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Lopez and the woman were arguing in a car, which had California plates, while a small child was in the car with them.

The car suddenly pulled over in front of the Silver Saddle home, where two men who lived at the house were sitting in the driveway, Spencer said. Then Lopez and the woman exited the car, and the woman handed the men the child, who is 4.

Outside the car, the argument escalated.

The pair of men held back the child, but at one point the child broke away, running over to the woman. She shuffled the child back to the men as the argument continued, and Lopez eventually pulled out a handgun, police said.

One of the residents went into the home and came back outside armed with a rifle before Lopez opened fire on the woman. That prompted the shootout between Lopez and the armed resident, police said.

The child was not injured and was in the custody of Child Protective Services as of Thursday.

Police said they assume the dead woman was the child’s mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

